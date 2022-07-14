Advertisement

Microburst Hits Parts of Aroostook County

By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAINT AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) -

Several severe thunderstorms made their way through the county, bringing heavy rains and high winds.

One area that saw possibly the worst of the storm is Pelletier Island in the Town of Saint Agatha. Residents told NewsSource 8 it sounded like a tornado with howling winds and the sound of trees snapping. NewsSource 8 spoke with the National Weather Service who says they believe a microburst, not unlike the one that hit Limestone in 2021, was the cause of the damage.

“We had a number of severe storms that crossed the county last night and also further south over the interior portion of the state. And most of those had straight line winds associated with them, this is another example of that so were really looking at what’s frequently referred to as a microburst and that’s what we believe knocked the trees down on the east side of the island. It doesn’t surprise me to see a downburst this year after we had one last year as well. To see this once or twice a summer is not that unusual, there’s probably a lot of them that happen out in the North Woods that we never get any reports of.” - Louise Fode – Warning Coordination Meteorologist, NWS Caribou

There were several instances of property damage, though no serious injuries. As WAGM was arriving on scene, a juvenile eagle was being rushed to a nearby Animal Hospital by a Game Warden after being pinned under a tree all night.

