Need for speed on the Loring Runway

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) - The need for speed is back on the Loring runway at the annual Land Speed Races that are now underway.

(Joe Daly):” It’s going to be an exciting event. We have a great turnout. From a soft year last year we have a great turnout this year. We got a couple of cars in here from Canada that we are expecting big things from. We got a couple motorcycles from Texas that are in the 250 miles an hour race. We are going to have a good event.”

Ron Keselowski from North Carolina is no stranger to this event. He is back and hopes to break his personal record of 251 miles an hour

(Ron Keselowski):” It has all the capabilities to do it. If we don’t break the part or weather, wind, rain we don’t know, but we will just go after it.”

A former Cup car will be making some runs down the track. Rick Bryan of Saco will drive this Archie St Hillaire Go Fas Racing car that competed in cup races in the past.

Rick Bryan of Saco is making his first appearance in the event. He said he is a speed junkie

(Rick Bryan):” I have got drag cars and hot boats and other fast stuff, so this is the next step. I just enjoy speed.”

Canadian racers are back on the runway after missing last year because of the border closure. Mike Yurko from the Toronto Ontario area has attended these events all over North America

(Mike Yurko):” I like this track I like the concrete and asphalt. I race in Bonneville it’s salt down there. I like that too, it is just a little further.”

Chris Poulin of Winslow is hoping to break the 200 miles per hour barrier again this year. His top speed in the past was 210 miles an hour

(Chris Poulin):” It’s real smooth and a long distance. It works and it is really fun out there.”

Edward Brace of Amherst Massachusetts brought his 1932 Ford Roadster with a Chevy V 8 engine.

(Edward Brace):” I ran this car at Bonneville in 01 and I have run it here the last four or five years. Probably 135 today I have been 150 in it, but 135 would be alright.”

Many of the racers have said this is one of their favorite events for many reasons.

Poulin:” Friendly atmosphere and a good time to go run your stuff as fast as you can.”

Kesselowski:” I love coming up to Maine here. The people that run the place are real nice. You get a lot of runs in and everything is good.”

Brace:” Thank you people for having it here. I am 82 it is a big deal.”

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.