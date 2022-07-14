Showers and Thunderstorms Expected Today, Better Weather for Friday and Saturday!

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. We’re looking at another active weather day ahead today as showers and thunderstorms are on the approach from the south and west. They’ll move into the region later this morning as scattered showers, but eventually pick up in intensity heading into the afternoon and evening hours. The heaviest of the downpours look to be during the late afternoon and evening hours, with most of this activity quickly coming to an end once the sun sets. We’ll see a few lingering scattered showers heading into the early morning hours of Friday, but they will exit the region before sunrise tomorrow. This will allow for skies to clear out during the morning hours of Friday, with plenty of sunshine expected for the afternoon and evening hours.

Hour by hour throughout the day today shows cloud cover quickly advancing heading throughout the morning hours. This will lead to some scattered showers beginning to move into the region late morning and continuing into the afternoon. Showers look to start on the lighter side, with heavier showers and thunderstorms moving into the region late afternoon and evening. Going through the overnight hours the shower activity tapers off, leading to clearing skies from west to east. Showers look to hang on until just before sunrise over eastern spots, so clearing won’t occur there until just after sunrise. High temperatures today climb up into the lower to mid 70s. This is thanks to the limited sunshine throughout the day, as well as rain shower activity working its way through the region. Winds will be out of the east today as the low pressure moves overhead, before eventually shifting into the north and northwest overnight tonight and into tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight fall back into the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures were kept on the mild side thanks to the cloud cover and lighter winds throughout the overnight hours. These both work in favor to keep temperatures warmer.

Rainfall this system looks to be on the lighter side. For most spots north and west of Presque Isle, rainfall rates look to be between quarter and half an inch. Places south and east of Presque Isle are looking to get some heavier downpours, and will likely see totals closer to between half and three-quarters of an inch. Spots that see heavier downpours setup overhead could also see higher rainfall amounts. Be aware of this going throughout the day, and make sure to stay weather aware heading into this evening.

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Thursday!

