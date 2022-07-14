“Stork Award” Bestowed to Van Buren Ambulance Crew

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -

When EMS workers receive a call, often they arrive to somber or tragic scenes, but one crew with Van Buren Ambulance was on scene for a much more joyous occasion. Brian Bouchard has the story.

The early morning hours of April 28th are something that one crew of the Van Buren Ambulance Service will never forget.

“So when the radio first goes off, generally there’s a couple seconds of “I don’t know where I am”, I wake up in a strange place and things are yelling at me.” - Glen Kleinert – AEMT, Van Buren Ambulance

At around 2 in the morning, Van Buren Ambulance received a call to respond to Active Labor in progress.

“We’ve gotten call of possible labor and it’s always just been nothing. We got there, she was in the rest room, she had delivered the baby in the rest room and so we got there, checked over mom real quick, she was standing talking to us, so then we immediately focused on the baby.” - Michael Morrow – AEMT, Van Buren Ambulance

The crew was then able to cut the umbilical cord, clean the baby up and say both Mom and the baby girl had an uneventful trip to Cary Medical Center.

“This was a first for me, it’s been a goal, almost a bucket list item for me, one of the other guys on the call Mike, we’ve said from day one when we started “We’re going to deliver a baby together” and it was great to finally have that experience.” - Amanda Skidgel – Paramedic, Van Buren Ambulance

The crew was honored at a Town Council Meeting, where they received the “stork award” on behalf of the Maine EMS for Children Program. The award is given to first responders who actively participate in the uncommon out-of-hospital delivery of a newborn.

“And the accomplishment that the three of you went through with the delivery of this baby and everything being successful is very rare in the ambulance community” - Paul Nadeau – Councilor, Town of Van Buren

In addition to the award, the crew also has the honor of receiving a stork on the side of their ambulance to show the world their unexpected accomplishment.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

