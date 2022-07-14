Tuesday’s Severe Weather, with More Rain & Storms Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

Yesterday was an active day, with a number of severe thunderstorms rolling through from 5:00pm through 9:00/10:00 o’clock last night.

The severe cells caused numerous localized damage due to the stronger gusts embedded within the storms. National Weather Service made determinations, that microbursts and straight line damaging winds occurred, specifically for the Greenville area, Woodland, and Pelletier Island in Saint Agatha.

A number of large uprooted, and downed trees occurred, as well as structural damage due to the plus 60 mph winds.

Luckily, today we quieted down with returning sunshine and a warmer feel. Tomorrow though, brings in additional rounds of heavier rain and storms - with overall, the severe risk looking low at this point.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

