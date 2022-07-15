Aroostook County Pitching, Hitting, and Running in Fort Fairfield

Fort Fairfield, Maine (WAGM) - Baseball and softball players showed off their skills at a county wide pitch, hit and run event in Fort Fairfield. Jonathon Eigenmann has the story.

Gracie Belle Butler: " I wanted to learn more about baseball and hit better and throw better and pitch and stuff..and run”.

Children from ages 7 through 14 completed against each other in the three-part competition. According to Hillary Hallett, the Easton Recreation Director, the event brought together youngsters of all skill levels

Hillary Hallett: " Our regular baseball and softball players out here today , they’re the ones that are a little bit more confident. But certainly, the kids that don’t get a chance, my kids in Easton, we don’t offer a softball program so this is kind of a cool chance to try their skills at something that something we don’t do as much of when we play co-ed baseball in our community. So just a chance to try something new”.

So what did some of the kids think about the competitions for this event and which part of the event did they enjoy the most.

Cameron Schlesinger: “when I was hitting , I really liked it because I was hitting it far I think and it was just really fun”.

Gracie Bell Butler – " I like the hitting because I like to hit a lot and I like to practice hitting and stuff and I didn’t know I was really good at hitting that much.

Some competitors like John enjoy feeling the wind in their hair as they dash down the line.

John Butler- " I would rather say the running, because you have to run as fast as you can and so like we did like a track meet and so we ran as fast as we could so I kinda like that”.

It’s not all about the competition, it’s about playing outside as the sun shines high and bright on a beautiful afternoon.

Jonathon Eigenmann, NewsSource sports.

