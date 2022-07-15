Advertisement

Baby born on 7/11 in the parking lot of 7-Eleven

By WDTV News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) – A baby boy was born in a 7-Eleven parking lot in West Virginia on 7/11.

Waylon Bush was born just before 3:30 a.m. Monday. He weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces and is 19 inches long, according to WDTV.

Allie Sayers and her fiancée were heading to the hospital but had to make an emergency stop on the way.

“I was like, ‘No, this baby is coming. There’s no way he’s waiting.’ And my fiancée delivered our baby in the front seat of the car with our other two kids in the backseat at 3:30 in the morning,” Sayers said.

Because Waylon shares a birthday with the convenience store, Sayers and her fiancée were gifted with seven years of free coffee.

A 7-Eleven spokesperson said this will help them stay awake on their latest nights or earliest mornings.

7-Eleven will also be giving Waylon and his family a care package filled with 7-Eleven and Slurpee-branded items including onesies, diapers and other newborn essentials.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Microburst
Microburst Hits Parts of Aroostook County
Van Buren Ambulance
“Stork Award” Bestowed to Van Buren Ambulance Crew
NTSB releases Final Report of the 2019 Presque Isle plane crash landing
NTSB releases Final Report of the 2019 Presque Isle plane crash landing
Presque Isle Police
Police Encouraging People to Seek Help after Suicide Outside of Building
Moviegoers will get the chance to celebrate the magic of "Dirty Dancing" again in theaters.
‘Dirty Dancing’ returning to theaters for 35th anniversary

Latest News

A groundbreaking was held Thursday for a Desert Storm memorial on the National Mall in...
Planners break ground for new Gulf War memorial in DC
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Medical examiner: Jayland Walker shot, grazed, 46 times by Akron police
Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in...
Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana Trump’s death
A driver walked away after his car had a catastrophic engine failure at 198 miles an hour.
Land Speed Engine Failure