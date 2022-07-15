Advertisement

Driver walks away from catastrophic engine failure at 198 miles an hour

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Limestone, Maine (WAGM) - Racers were back on the Loring Runway today and all the planning of the committee members and volunteers paid off on Thursday.

Pierre Babin of Quebec had a catastrophic engine failure at 198 miles an hour.

Rescue personnel and volunteers were on hand quickly to extinguish the fire. Babin was unhurt and walked away from the incident. Race Director Tim Kelly sais that everything that should go right did and everyone’s training paid off.

Racing will continue Fridayand Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

