A Great Summer Day Expected with Mostly Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures!

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. Stepping out the door this morning we’re looking at a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, dry air in place, and warmer temperatures through the afternoon. This is all thanks to a high pressure system currently sitting off to our west. This will be making its way over us during the day today, providing nice weather throughout the day. Heading into the overnight hours tonight, a few clouds roll into the region, resulting in a partly to mostly cloudy start to the day tomorrow. The clouds will eventually burn off going throughout the day tomorrow, resulting in sunshine returning to the region by the late morning hours. More clouds look to bubble up during the afternoon with the chance for an isolated to scattered shower mid to late afternoon.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Hour by hour throughout the day shows plenty of sunshine expected throughout the day. As we head towards the afternoon we could see a few clouds, but overall we’re looking at a wonderful summer day with the lower humidity as well. Overnight tonight clouds will begin to increase, resulting in a partly to mostly cloudy start to the day tomorrow, but it will work in our favor once again to keep temperatures on the warmer side. High temperatures today will climb up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. The best chance to see the lower 80s will be over eastern and southern Aroostook where temperatures are already starting off on the mild side. Northwesterly winds will continue to funnel cooler and drier air into the region throughout the afternoon. Overnight tonight temperatures will fall back into the mid 50s for most spots. Winds will be shifting into the south and then eventually west by tomorrow morning. This combined with the cloud cover work to keep temperatures from falling off any further.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The weekend right now looks split both days with sunshine during the morning hours, with scattered showers possible during the afternoon. Details on this can be found in Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your weekend!

