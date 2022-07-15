Rain Wraps Up Tonight, with Returning Sunshine Friday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

Heavier rain and scattered storms from the afternoon have quieted down this evening, with just a few lingering showers until midnight.

We dry out from west to east, with clearing continuing throughout the overnight.

Then, tomorrow brings returning sunshine and a nice day to end off the work week. That’s followed by a quieter start to the weekend, with clouds and sun to start Saturday and a few isolated showers for Saturday evening.

Into the second half of the weekend we’ll see a warming trend that lasts through next week, with back-to-back 80-degree days expected.

