Valley Mustangs Ready For First Varsity Football Season

Frenchville, Maine (WAGM) - The Valley Mustangs have started their summer conditioning as they continue to prepare for their first season as a varsity football team. NewsSource Jonathon Eigenmann has more on how ready and willing this team is for the season.

Andy Townsend: " I’m excited for playing for the high school team now, I’ve been waiting for this time to come and just want to improve this year. And just excited”

There’s No doubt everyone on the valley mustangs football team geared up for the team’s first season competing at the Highschool varsity level under the cover of the MPA and head Coach Ronald Dalgo wants to see a lot of effort and hard work out there.

Ronald Dalgo:” Right now I (want to) see a lot of running, people not walking between stations in practices, working on our passing game, and basically just conditioning the kids for this month to make sure were ready to be able to compete for an entire season”.

The Mustangs are a younger team, they lost 10 Seniors from last year team and currently only have one Senior and two Junior on this team. But even those changes won’t change up Coach Dalgo’s Offensive scheme

Ronald Dalgo: " We are a runner-power team, we run the single wing here with the mustangs, we have a returning Quarterback that with the Juniors last year and he moved up to varsity this year and he can throw the ball pretty well. So were going to evaluate the players we have, we picked up a few new players and were (going to) just work hard and try to get better from there”

and with any young team comes a need for leadership, one of the qualities Returning Player Gibson Ouellette hopes to embody for his team: "

Gibson Ouellette: " You need to be able to take a team and lead them because not everyone knows where they’re going and what they’re doing so it helps. I know when i was starting out, it helped having a lot of people you know guide me and be there for your younger ones the; like new players and upcoming juniors so leadership is very important, and you know just a play hard attitude”.

These players know that going to practice won’t be enough, and there are always skills or physical attributes to continue to build up when not at practice.

Caleb Hayes: " My speed and Stamina, Mostly Stamina cause that’s the most important thing in my opinion in football cause if you don’t got enough energy, they’re going to outpace and out do you and everything. And if do the stamina to do anything, then your useless and I don’t plan on being useless, so what I do is 5k’s every day and i do my pushups and sit-ups every day.

When it comes to Winning, Hard work allows you to accomplish wonders, especially in football.

Caleb Hayes:” If you work hard, you can accomplish about anything; anything actually. You know like if they don’t do their best, they will not improve and if they do not improve, other teams will, and we will lose so that’s the best thing we can do”.

Coach Dalgo points out that at this point, what matters to this team is making sure they keep up with the fundamentals and getting better each week. and being exposed to other varsity football teams in the area will help this team grow, and one day, maybe soon, be a force to be reckoned with.

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource sports.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.