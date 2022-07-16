A Nice Upcoming Weekend, with Isolated Showers.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

We cleared out and dried out from the heavier rain and storms yesterday. And today brought the return of plenty of sunshine, with just a few clouds filtered in.

We can expect nice conditions to repeat into the start of the weekend, for your Saturday. And overall, the entire weekend looks very nice, with continued sunshine and just a few isolated shower chances.

It’s mainly the second-half of the weekend that sees the greatest chance for showers and an isolated storm. And by no means will the weekend be a washout. There will still be plenty of quiet and nice conditions for any outdoor weekend plans you may have.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend! : )

