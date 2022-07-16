Advertisement

A Nice Upcoming Weekend, with Isolated Showers.

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

We cleared out and dried out from the heavier rain and storms yesterday. And today brought the return of plenty of sunshine, with just a few clouds filtered in.

We can expect nice conditions to repeat into the start of the weekend, for your Saturday. And overall, the entire weekend looks very nice, with continued sunshine and just a few isolated shower chances.

It’s mainly the second-half of the weekend that sees the greatest chance for showers and an isolated storm. And by no means will the weekend be a washout. There will still be plenty of quiet and nice conditions for any outdoor weekend plans you may have.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend! : )

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver walked away from a Catatrosphic Engine Failure at the Loring Land Speed event. ...
Driver walks away from catastrophic engine failure at 198 miles an hour
Microburst
Microburst Hits Parts of Aroostook County
Presque Isle Police
Police Encouraging People to Seek Help after Suicide Outside of Building
Moviegoers will get the chance to celebrate the magic of "Dirty Dancing" again in theaters.
‘Dirty Dancing’ returning to theaters for 35th anniversary
Valley Mustangs Football
Valley Mustangs Ready For First Varsity Football Season

Latest News

Weather on the Web Friday, July 15th PM
Today's Day Planner
A Great Summer Day Expected with Mostly Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures!
Weather on the Web 7-15-22 AM
WEBWX0714PM
Rain Wraps Up Tonight, with Returning Sunshine Friday