A Nice Day Today With Sunshine and Warm Temperatures; Showers and Thunderstorms Move in This Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. Low pressure will approach the region from the great lakes late today, and will cross northern Maine Tuesday morning. A cold front will cross the area Tuesday night. High pressure will cross the region Wednesday. A warm front will lift north across the area Thursday, followed by a strong cold front later Thursday. High pressure builds eastward into the region Friday.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Today.... Mostly sunny skies are expected as a high pressure continues to move away from the region. Overall it will be a nice but warmer summer day with a high near 86. Southwest winds are expected between 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight... Scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely heading into the evening and overnight hours. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog looks possible for some spots after 4am. Low temperatures fall back into the mid 60s. South wind will be on the lighter side. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday... Showers look to taper off from the overnight hours during the mid to late morning hours. This will lead to some breaks in the clouds, and more instability for another round of showers and storms late afternoon into the evening hours. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High temperatures likely climb into the upper 70s by the afternoon. East wind are expected to shift into the west and remain on the lighter side throughout the day. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

I’ll have an updated look at the forecast later this evening. Enjoy your Monday!

