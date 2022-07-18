Rain Moves in Tonight With Downpours and Thunderstorms Expected; More Shower Activity Tomorrow Before Relief From the Humidity

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We’re looking at a wet evening and overnight in store as a low pressure system continues to approach the region from the west. This will bring showers and heavier downpours into the region throughout the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning. All of the precipitation associated with this is round 1. Round 2 looks to move through later on in the day Tuesday afternoon heading into the evening hours. Once this last line of showers and storms pushes east during the evening hours of Tuesday, skies begin to clear out as drier air works its way back into the region for the day Wednesday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going throughout the overnight hours tonight and into tomorrow, we are looking at the isolated risk for severe weather with some of these thunderstorms. Because of this, the storm prediction center has issued a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather for the entire county during the day tomorrow. You’ll definitely want to be weather aware throughout the day, and be mindful as these showers an storms develop through the afternoon and evenings. Timing things out hour by hour throughout the rest of the overnight hours shows the shower activity moving into the southern and western parts of the county first. Heavier showers and downpours look to overspread the region heading into the early morning hours of Tuesday. The activity begins to taper off to just some scattered activity, before another line of showers and downpours moves through during the late morning hours. Going into the afternoon hours we could see some breaks in the clouds and some sunshine making an appearance. This will provide some additional energy for more showers and thunderstorms later on during the afternoon and evening hours. Once this activity tapers off, skies will quickly clear out allowing for a return to sunshine and lower humidity going into Wednesday. Low temperatures tonight fall back into the mid to upper 60s for lows. The warm air remains in place thanks to the higher dew points expected throughout the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning, pretty much locking temperatures in the upper 60s. High temperatures tomorrow look to be on the cooler side compared to today, but still a warm summer day overall. High temperatures look to climb up into the mid to upper 70s and even a few lower 80s. Westerly winds are on the lighter side, but will eventually pick up once the cold front passes later on during the evening.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on your forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your evening and stay dry!

