Georgia artist looking to collaborate with local artists and community members on his Solar Eclipse project

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The next total solar eclipse is just under 2 years away and Aroostook County will be a prime viewing spot. Isaac Potter says a Georgia based artist is already planning for the event.

Artist Henry Dean made the long trek from Georgia to Houlton to speak to local artists and community members to look to collaborate on his next expansive art project. Dean spoke at the Houlton Higher Education Center about his upcoming art project “Light Trace 24″, which is a series of artistic installations that will track the 2024 total solar eclipse.

The Light Trace 24 is a collaborative initiative that is inspired by the total solar eclipse on April 8th 2024. That is when the umbra of the Moon’s shadow that traces a line across North America. The line goes from Rio Grande River near Texas to the Canadian border in Aroostook County. Dean is looking to install 3-5 heliophysical sculptures along the eclipse’s path.

Henry Dean, Artist/Faculty member at Savannah College of Art and Design, says “I started to develop this idea of like if I am doing this thing and it’s going to be this incredible event in 2024. Maybe all artists who are all going from Mexico, all the way through the United States through Houlton up into Canada. Maybe they could be almost be like a collective expression which is really around art, but also around heliophysics. Which basically means stuff related to the sun.”

Dean is a British descendant of the founders of Houlton and is looking to install a heliophysical sculpture in the town. He is hoping that if things go well, he hopes to have the site selected by the end of 2022, construct the sculptures in 2023, and complete the installation by 2024.

Dean mentions “My hope is that this is a way of bringing people together in a positive expression, and also something that is really celebrating nature. Celebrating the great world in which we live which extends out beyond the world.”

Michelle Mishaan and Tracy Rockwell, who helped organize the event, thinks that it is an exciting idea for the community and students to come together.

Michelle Mishaan, Professor at University Maine of Presque Isle, says “I think after surviving the past two years, it’s really important to start bringing artists together. And collaborating, making work, and being part of something that is something else that is outside of ourselves, and gives us a sense of place.”

Tracy Rockwell, Director of Houlton Higher Education Center, explains “I always feel that if students have the opportunity to put the skills they are learning into action they retain knowledge better. And they become better suited for the business worlds.”

Isaac Potter News Source 8.

