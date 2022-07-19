Maine Potato Blossom Festival holds annual parade in Fort Fairfield

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - The 75th anniversary of the Maine Potato Blossom Festival was held in Fort Fairfield last week. The festival concluded with their annual parade on Saturday. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story.

The streets of Fort Fairfield were lined with people watching the Maine Potato Blossom Festival parade. This year marked a major milestone, the 75th anniversary of the Festival. The Festival is an annual tradition for people like Carmen Reller.

Carmen Reller, a Volunteer at the event, says “This is my hometown, born and raised here. And I have watched these parades well I dare say 75 years. I’m a little older than that so I have seen most of them over 75 years. And it’s such a great little tradition in our little town.”

Paul Towle is a parade organizer and says this event helps bring the community together.

Towle mentions “Well it obviously it has a rich tradition, 75 years strong. And we have done an incredible job that seems to be getting better and more exciting every year. So it really brings all of Aroostook County together to celebrate the season, it’s all about Agriculture, and families look forward to it, especially the kids.”

As the year marks the 75th anniversary, it brings back a lot of memories for Reller and Towle of being apart and watching the parade.

Towle adds “I remember when I was riding a tricycle down through Main Street back in the day. I won’t say exactly when that was but I got to spend a lot of years watching this parade, many years in the parade, and various floats and stuff.”

Reller explains “Well over the years, our family always gathered down on my aunt’s lawn. We were a big family. Over time of course we have lost some family members and some have moved away, so we don’t have just one gathering spot anymore. But it’s nice to just follow the parade along, and meet family and friends along the way, along the street, and watch the parade at the same time.”

It was a beautiful day to celebrate and watch the parade. A County tradition that is looking to continue to grow and celebrate every year. Although it would be nice to go to a parade and not have a clown mess with the camera.

Isaac Potter News Source 8.

