Advertisement

Man accused of killing wife arrested after leaving state, police say

Authorities report Jose Hernandez Mejia has been arrested in South Carolina after his wife was...
Authorities report Jose Hernandez Mejia has been arrested in South Carolina after his wife was found dead inside a Virginia home.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WHNS/Gray News) - A man has been arrested in South Carolina after police say he is a suspect in his wife’s stabbing death in Virginia.

Authorities in Fairfax County said Jose Hernandez Mejia is facing a second-degree murder charge after officers found his wife’s body inside a home on July 17.

WHNS reports Mejia called a family member to tell them he stabbed his wife before leaving the state.

Deputies and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they took Mejia into custody in Anderson County after spotting him traveling on a highway.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An SUV fell onto a firefighter's leg in NYC while firefighters were trying to stabilize an SUV...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Car falls on firefighter’s leg during rescue
Future Radar Early Tuesday Morning
Rain Moves in Tonight With Downpours and Thunderstorms Expected; More Shower Activity Tomorrow Before Relief From the Humidity
A racing family makes the trip to the County.
Keselowski racing family competes at Land Speed event.
Today's High Temperatures
A Nice Day Today With Sunshine and Warm Temperatures; Showers and Thunderstorms Move in This Evening
Moviegoers will get the chance to celebrate the magic of "Dirty Dancing" again in theaters.
‘Dirty Dancing’ returning to theaters for 35th anniversary

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in...
Report: Reps. Omar, AOC among members of Congress arrested at abortion protest outside Supreme Court
A sign a King's Cross railway station warns of train cancellations due to the heat in London,...
UK breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles
Individual health insurance rates are going up across the country.
US health insurers raise rates to match increase in usage
FILE – New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks at the New York State Financial Control...
Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of crowded House race
100 million in the US face excessive heat warnings or heat advisories. (CNN, France 2/France 3,...
US, Europe hammered by heat