Medical Monday - Monkeypox

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A new virus has been making it’s way into the news. Monkey Pox has been around for years but has become more wide spread. What we should know about this virus in today’s Medical Monday with Korrin Patterson.

“Monkey Pox is part of the ortho-pox virus family. It’s related to small pox. Um, it starts off actually with fever, body aches, chills and swollen lymph nodes and than about 1-3 days after the fever you get this rash and it can be disseminated, so it can be spread throughout the body, um or it can be localized in one region.”

Julie Tutt, Manager of Quality and Infection Prevention at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital says Monkey Pox is not as transmissible as COVID, but can be spread through respiratory droplets, skin to skin contact with someone who has the rash through intimacy or close physical contact. Tutt adds someone with Monkey Pox is contagious for weeks.

“It’s anywhere like 2-4 weeks. Really the big thing we look for is that those lesions have crusted over. So, there infectious from symptom onset. So, from the start of the fever, start of body aches or chills, um like I said usually lasts 2-4 weeks, but really the key is once those lesions have crusted than they are no longer infectious. "

Tutt has a few tips to help protect yourself from contracting Monkey Pox. Practice good hand hygiene, wear gloves and cover the rash if you’re around someone infected, keeping your skin covered to avoid contact and wear a mask if you’re around someone suspected of being infected.

“We have not seen any cases in the county yet. I know that New Hampshire has reported some cases. I believe there’s approximately 60-70 cases throughout New England um, but not up in our region as of yet.”

While it may not be in the county, it is important to stay vigilant while traveling and coming into close contact with someone who has a rash. Tutt states, that if you have any concerns you may have Monkey Pox to contact your primary care physician. Korrin Patterson, NewsSource 8.

