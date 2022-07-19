Advertisement

More US stations selling gas for less than $4 a gallon

FILE PHOTO - According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a...
FILE PHOTO - According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a gallon at nearly one in five gas stations in the U.S.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price at the pump is going down.

According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a gallon at nearly one in five gas stations in the U.S.

Most of the cheaper gas is in the Southeast, Texas and Oklahoma.

Despite relief for some, AAA says the national average is still $4.52 a gallon.

The drop in price can be attributed in part to fears of a global recession. Oil and gas futures have fallen, lowering the price at the pump.

The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in mid-June, according to GasBuddy. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An SUV fell onto a firefighter's leg in NYC while firefighters were trying to stabilize an SUV...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Car falls on firefighter’s leg during rescue
Future Radar Early Tuesday Morning
Rain Moves in Tonight With Downpours and Thunderstorms Expected; More Shower Activity Tomorrow Before Relief From the Humidity
A racing family makes the trip to the County.
Keselowski racing family competes at Land Speed event.
Today's High Temperatures
A Nice Day Today With Sunshine and Warm Temperatures; Showers and Thunderstorms Move in This Evening
Moviegoers will get the chance to celebrate the magic of "Dirty Dancing" again in theaters.
‘Dirty Dancing’ returning to theaters for 35th anniversary

Latest News

Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, shown in a file photo, announced Tuesday he tested...
Jan. 6 panel chairman has COVID; prime-time hearing still on
HERO: Pizza delivery driver risks life to save children from burning home
The preliminary investigation indicates the child leaned on the screen of an open window and...
4-year-old died after falling from 4th-floor window, police say
Wild video captures van falling into sinkhole in Brooklyn, New York.
WATCH: Van falls into giant sinkhole