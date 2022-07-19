Advertisement

Police: Teen charged with smothering sister, 3, to quiet her

A police report says the toddler was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to keep her sister quiet. (WESH, ALTAMONTE SPRINGS POLICE DEPT., CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - A teen in Florida is facing a manslaughter charge after police say she killed her 3-year-old sister by putting a pillow over her head after their mother told the girl to quiet the toddler.

The 16-year-old girl was arrested Friday in an Orlando suburb.

A police report says the 3-year-old girl was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to keep her younger sister quiet in a hotel suite’s living room while she was on the phone for work in the bedroom.

Police say the teenager put a pillow over her sister’s head to quiet her and when the woman returned to the room, the toddler was unresponsive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An SUV fell onto a firefighter's leg in NYC while firefighters were trying to stabilize an SUV...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Car falls on firefighter’s leg during rescue
Today's High Temperatures
A Nice Day Today With Sunshine and Warm Temperatures; Showers and Thunderstorms Move in This Evening
A racing family makes the trip to the County.
Keselowski racing family competes at Land Speed event.
Future Radar Early Tuesday Morning
Rain Moves in Tonight With Downpours and Thunderstorms Expected; More Shower Activity Tomorrow Before Relief From the Humidity
Colonel, a yellow lab, may have been invited to his owners, Kate and Drew Gunio's, wedding, but...
‘My dress!’: Dog crashes owners’ wedding ceremony

Latest News

A police report says the toddler was being loud so their mother asked her older daughter to...
Florida teen in custody after death of 3-year-old sister
Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, speaks as the House select committee investigating...
Former White House aides to testify at next Jan. 6 hearing
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with...
Jury selection for ex-Trump adviser Bannon heads for 2nd day