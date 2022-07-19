Showers and Storms Likely This Afternoon After Some Sunshine Early Afternoon; Humidity Finally Breaks Late This Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. We’re waking up this morning to rain showers making their way through the county. This is thanks to a low pressure system currently sitting off to our west. This will continue to push its way north during the morning hours, keeping us on the warm and muggy side of the system, before a cold front finally moves through the region late this afternoon and into this evening. This will provide the spark needed to fire off any showers and thunderstorms late afternoon and into the evening hours, but once those push east skies will clear out and that sets us up for a beautiful day in store for Wednesday.

Looking ahead at future dew points, they look to remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s throughout the rest of the day today. This of course as the low pressure system currently sitting over us continues to push north. Once this occurs, a cold front will pass through the county allowing for winds to shift into the northwest, and cooler and drier air working back into the region for the day Wednesday. Looking ahead at the day today, the storm prediction center has issued a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather heading throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Right now the primary concern with these would be gusty winds and small hail, but at this point the chances for these storms looks to be on the isolated side. Going hour by hour throughout the day today shows the rain showers tapering off and coming to an end going through this morning. This will leave us with warm temperatures and cloudy skies for a good portion of the morning. As we get closer to the afternoon, clouds will begin to break apart, resulting in a brief period of sunshine for most. This sunshine acts as additional instability to the atmosphere, and allows for another round of showers and thunderstorms to fire up going towards the afternoon and evening hours. Once these showers push east during the evening hours, skies will begin to clear out thanks to winds shifting into the northwest. This northwesterly flow will continue to allow for drier air to work into the region during the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning. High temperatures today are expected to be a bit cooler than what we saw during the day yesterday. The lack of sunshine works to keep temperatures cooler, but what little sun we do see will quickly work to warm up temperatures.

For the latest look at the forecast, make sure to check out the latest Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a happy Tuesday!

