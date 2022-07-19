Slow Down for Safety Sake - Road Work Season is in Full Swing

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Every year, the State of Maine averages 500 accidents and two fatalities as a result of accidents in work zones according to the Maine Turnpike Authority.

Lieutenant Brian Harris of the Maine State Police says it’s important to pay attention to the posted speed limits while in construction zones, as they may drop suddenly from the normal speed limit, as well as respect any flaggers directing traffic, as it’s their job to ensure you make it safely through the work zone.

“In construction zones, once you’re in that zone, regardless of the other speed limit signs that are up, the normal everyday ones, when you’re seeing a black and white speed limit sign in a construction zone that is lower than the normal speed limit for that zone. Let’s take Route 1 for example, is typically a 55 mile per hour zone. If you’re in a construction zone and that construction zone is marked in a black and white sign to 30 miles per hour that is the speed limit, that’s not a recommended speed, that is the speed limit for that zone. And what a lot of other people don’t realize is the flagman. We like to harp on the flagman that in that construction zone that sign that that flagman is holding is the equivalent of any stop sign, yield sign, traffic light in the State of Maine. It is an authorized traffic signal and you have to obey it.”

Harris went on to remind the public that any moving vehicle violation that occurs in a work zone carries double the standard penalty or fine.

