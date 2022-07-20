A Beautiful Wednesday is Expected With Mostly Sunny Skies and Dry Air; Humidity, as Well as Shower and Thunderstorm Chances Return Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this Tuesday. We’ve been watching scattered showers and thunderstorms make their way through the region all afternoon and continuing into this evening. This is thanks to a low pressure system now sitting off to our east. As it continues to push east, another weaker cold front moves through the region this evening, allowing for the shower and thunderstorm activity to come to an end, and skies to clear out. This allows for a beautiful day in store for Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and drier air in place.

Timing things out hour by hour though the rest of this evening, once the shower activity tapers off, skies will clear out quickly further allowing for temperatures to fall throughout the overnight hours and into tomorrow. Tomorrow looks to feature plenty of sunshine throughout the day without a cloud in sight through the mid to late afternoon. Low temperatures tonight fall back into the mid to upper 50s for most spots. Depending on how fast skies clear out temperatures could drop a few more degrees, especially with the dry air working into the region. Winds will continue to be out of the west, before shifting into the northwest by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow’s high temperatures climb back up into the lower to mid 80s across the county. Keep in mind this will be a drier heat thanks to the relatively dry air in place through the afternoon and evening. Dew points will quickly fall off throughout the overnight hours and heading into tomorrow morning. We’ll start off the day with dew points in the lower 50s. Notice as we head throughout the day and into the afternoon we’ll see them rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s. However, the real humidity looks to return for Thursday with dew points back in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For a closer look at the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening and enjoy your Wednesday!

