Humidity Builds in Tonight with Showers and Thunderstorms Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. Stepping out the door today it was a beautiful day. That was thanks to a weak area of low pressure sitting over the region. It’s sadly short-lived as going through the overnight hours tonight, humidity will begin to build back in ahead of our next low pressure system bringing showers and possible severe storms to the region during the afternoon and evening hours. The severe threat looks to taper off heading into the evening hours of Thursday, before better weather begins to build into the region for Friday, with some cloud cover to start, but more sunshine expected by the afternoon.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Looking ahead at the day tomorrow with the strong to severe storm threat expected. The storm prediction center has issued a level two out of five risk for severe weather during the day tomorrow. I think any shower activity during the morning hours will provide additional fuel to the atmosphere along with the sunshine through the mid to late morning and into the afternoon. Breaking down the categories, keep in mind that a level two risk means that there’s the chance for scattered coverage of these storms. Not every town or community will see one, but the chances are increased over the level one risk that we saw earlier in the week. Timing things out hour by hour throughout the rest of the overnight hours shows the cloud cover as it approaches the region. This will also bring the potential for showers and downpours heading into the early morning hours of Thursday. Right now the risk looks to remain confined to the central and northern parts of the county. The showers look to move from west to east, lasting past sunrise into the morning commute. These will quickly come to an end by the mid morning hours, and allow for breaks in the clouds and some sunshine late morning continuing into the afternoon. It’s this sunshine that provides additional energy and instability heading into the afternoon and early evening hours. Showers and thunderstorms look to fire up over western spots during the mid afternoon, and push their way east heading into the evening. Storms look to approach the eastern half of the county by dinner time, before tapering off as they push west and once the sun sets. This will allow for the skies to begin to clear out heading into Friday morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall bac into the upper 50s and lower 60s. This is thanks to an increase in clouds over some spots, but mainly dew points climbing up into the upper 50s and lower 60s keeping the temperatures from falling back any further. High temperatures tomorrow climb up into the mid to upper 80s for most spots. With the humidity building in throughout the day as well, this will be the warmest day we’ve seen so far this summer.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For the latest look at the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening, and make sure to stay weather aware tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.