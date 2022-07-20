Nephew kills uncle after fight over who sleeps on couch, authorities say

PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police in Arizona are investigating a deadly shooting involving family members over the weekend in the Phoenix area.

Arizona’s Family reports that 22-year-old Dajoun Ty Miller has been arrested in the incident where Miller’s uncle was killed after a fight broke out over who got to sleep on a couch.

Officers were called to the family’s house at about 10:30 p.m. on July 17 regarding a shooting.

According to court documents, officers found Miller outside the home with his hands up and told them that he had just shot someone and taken the gun apart.

Inside the home, officers found Miller’s uncle, Denzell Williams, lying on the couch, shot multiple times. Police said he died at the scene.

According to court documents, officers found more than a dozen casings near Williams’ body and pieces of the gun throughout the house and yard.

Authorities said family members told them that Miller had been living at his mother’s house for a few months and became upset when his uncle also moved in.

Miller reportedly sent a message to his mother saying he wanted to sleep on the couch and would fight his uncle for the spot. Family members later heard fighting downstairs, followed by gunshots.

According to court documents, the family told police they came downstairs and saw Miller standing over Williams, shooting him. The family pleaded for Miller to stop, but he continued to shoot Williams.

Authorities said a family member told them that Miller had a history of hallucinations and undiagnosed mental problems.

According to court documents, Miller told investigators three different versions of what happened but denied having any mental health issues.

Police said Miller first told officers he was angry at his uncle for disrespecting him and ignoring him while trying to talk to him. Then, Miller told police he couldn’t remember what happened until he was in the back of the patrol car.

According to court documents, Miller changed his story a third time and told officers his uncle threatened to kill the family when they were sleeping.

Additionally, authorities said family members informed them that Miller had pointed a gun at his sister during an argument a month earlier.

The 22-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Williams.

