2022 Motorcycle Season Could be the Deadliest in the Last 5 Years

The Motorcycle season isn’t even at the midway point yet, and we have already seen 21 fatal motorcycle accidents this year in the State of Maine. Brian Bouchard tells us that number is approaching a five year record.

“Seems like the last few years Motorcycles have increased in popularity, so we see a lot more of them on the roads and days like today when the weather’s nice, the suns out, people want to get on the motorcycles.”

With more motorcycles on the road Lieutenant Brian Harris of the Maine State Police says the phrase “Look Twice, Save a Life” is more than just a catchy Public Service slogan.

“When you’re coming out of an intersection, when you’re at a stop sign, stop light, or whatever. We’re always taught to look both ways twice before pulling out, take that extra half second and look again. Motorcycles are small, granted they’ll have their headlight on. But on days like this when the sun is shining, you get blinded a bit from the glare and you may not see that headlight.”

“We’re just asking people to take that second look, take a second, look twice and make sure there’s not a motorcyclist coming around that corner.”

Lauren Stewart, Director of the Maine Bureau of Highway safety says with the warm weather upon us and summer in full swing, drivers should be aware of their surroundings and look out for two wheeled motorists.

“We Found that motor vehicle operators, more often than not, tend to pull out in front of motorcyclists when making a left hand turn and their reasoning is almost always “I didn’t see em”

On the other hand, those on four wheels share the responsibility of safety with motorcyclists themselves, as over half of all motorcycle fatalities in 2021 were single vehicle accidents solely involving a motorcycle. It’s important to remember to:

* Always Complete rider education courses

* Obey all traffic laws and be properly licensed

* Use hand and turn signals at every lane change or turn

* Wear brightly colored clothes and reflective tape to increase visibility

* Ride in the middle of the lane where you will be more visible to other drivers

* Never ride distracted or impaired

Harris also adds:

“A lot of the crashes we’ve seen over the years, the ones I’ve personally been to myself, a lot of serious injuries have been prevented by the use of a helmet. I know the talk on whether you wear one or not wear one is personal choice and preference but by all means we suggest that you would wear a helmet. It prevents a lot of injuries, keeps you safe. That helmet is going to save your life.”

The 21 fatalities this year are closing in on the highest number in the last five years. Back in 2020, 27 people died in motorcycle accidents according to the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety.

