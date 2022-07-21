Safety tips of staying healthy in warm temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Aroostook County is in the middle of a very warm week with temperatures forecasted to be in the 80′s for the rest of the week. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter has some heat safety tips for us.

As the hot weather takes a hold on the county for the rest of the week. It’s always important to stay hydrated and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Carl Flynn M.D., Family Physician at Pine Health Services

“Usually with heat exhaustion, you start to get an exacerbation or worsening of the normal signs that we get when we are hot. So you sweat more, your heart rate starts to get a little bit fast, you might get some muscle cramping with activity, you might feel a little dizzy, light headed or faint. When you switch over to heat stroke, that’s when your body loses the ability to regulate your body temperature. So now you have a rapid rise in your temperature, you lose the ability to sweat, you can become confused, you start to have tissue damage to muscle, kidney, heart, brain. And that becomes a true medical emergency.”

As you spend your time outdoors, Flynn says to be careful and to always make sure you are following the tips to avoid a heat emergency.

Carl Flynn M.D., Family Physician at Pine Health Services

“Probably one the primary things is pick the time and day you are going to do your activities. It’s cooler in the morning, its cooler in the evenings, in the middle of the day is when we get the most extreme temperatures. Other things you can do is avoid foods and liquids that exacerbate heat stroke or heat exhaustion, practically alcohol and caffeine products. Obviously staying well hydrated, trying to stay out of the sun if you can or at least direct sun.”

Flynn also mentions that if you happen to be working outdoors to always be taking precautions.

Carl Flynn M.D., Family Physician at Pine Health Services

“If you can pick and choose your job like if you are carpenter and you can do an inside job or do a roofing job this week, I probably wouldn’t do the roofing job for an example. If you don’t have control over that, then wear light color clothing. Light color clothing doesn’t attract sunlight as much as dark color clothing. And wear loose clothing, so that your body is able to breathe and you’re allowed to sweat.”

If you are working and playing outside, just remember the warning signs and stay hydrated.

Isaac Potter News Source 8

