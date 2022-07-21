Showers and Severe Thunderstorms Expected This Afternoon; Humidity Sticks Around Through the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. The heat and humidity will be building in throughout the day today. This is thanks to a low pressure system that’s currently sitting off to our west. This low brought a warm front through the region during the overnight hours and into this morning, which has allowed the wind to shift into the south, as well as warm and humid air to work into the region with that wind. The southerly flow will allow for some sunshine this morning, but it ultimately works against us as we’ll be looking at more scattered showers and thunderstorms making their way into the region during the mid to late afternoon hours and continuing into this evening. Because of the severe weather threat, the storm prediction center has issued a slight risk for severe storms throughout the day. Once the sun sets later this evening, the atmosphere will lose a lot of the energy it had, resulting in showers and storms falling apart as we get closer to midnight. This will allow for skies to clear back out, but humidity looks to remain in place for Friday and continuing into the weekend.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Looking ahead at the day today, the storm prediction center has issued a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather going into the afternoon and evening hours today. The main threat with these strong to severe storms looks to be damaging wind gusts, with some small hail not being ruled out. The threat for strong to severe storms will remain with us through the evening hours. Once the sun goes down, all the energy of the day will be lost, resulting in showers and storms coming to an end. Going hour by hour throughout the day today shows clear skies heading throughout the morning hours. We could see some clouds mix in through the mid to late morning hours, before more clouds begin to build in for the early afternoon. These clouds will also bring the potential for showers and strong to severe thunderstorms going throughout the afternoon hours. Beginning over western spots during the early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms continue east through the mid to late afternoon. Showers and storms look to move through the eastern half of the county during the supper time hours, which will allow for the activity to exit to the east once the sun sets going through this evening. Overnight tonight, skies will try to clear out, but with the rain shower activity from earlier in the evening, we’ll have to watch as some patchy fog develops going into tomorrow morning. Dew points will begin to climb up into the lower 60s throughout the early morning hours this morning. This warm and humid air will continue to build in throughout the day. By early this afternoon, dew points will be climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s. This is tropical like humidity building back in for the afternoon and evening hours in time for showers and storms to move through. Typically when we have showers and storms during the afternoon and evening with the passage of a cold front, it allows for dew points to fall back as drier air moves into the region. This sadly isn’t the case with the passage of this cold front. Dew points look to remain in the mid to upper 60s throughout the weekend, with relief from the humidity not looking likely until early next week.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Make sure to check back in later this evening for NewsSource 8 at 5:30 and 6 for the latest information on the severe weather. Enjoy your Thursday and stay safe!

Today's Storm Prediction Center Outlook (WAGM-TV)

