Storms Ending This Evening; More Sunshine and Humidity Expected Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday evening everyone. A cold front is currently making its way through the region producing showers and thunderstorms across the county. The threat for these showers and thunderstorms looks to continue throughout the evening hours, before eventually tapering off once the sun goes down. Winds will be shifting into the west throughout the overnight hours and into tomorrow, allowing for the humidity to stay in place going into tomorrow and continuing into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Overnight tonight, skies will try to clear out, but with the rain shower activity from earlier in the evening, we’ll have to watch as some patchy fog develops going into tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 60s for most spots. Temperatures remain mild thanks to the muggy air still in place throughout the overnight hours and continuing into tomorrow. Dew points look to remain on the sticky and muggy side going throughout the weekend. Typically when we have showers and storms during the afternoon and evening with the passage of a cold front, it allows for dew points to fall back as drier air moves into the region. This sadly isn’t the case with the passage of this cold front. Dew points look to remain in the mid to upper 60s throughout the weekend, with relief from the humidity not looking likely until early next week.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your evening!

