Basketball officials course available on line

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -There is a shortage of officials in all sports across the State. While most classes are being held in person, the International Assocation of Approved Basketball Officials Board 150 are offering their classes on line.

(Julie Goupille):” We are really pushing the new digital age. We are trying to attract a younger audience. We need young officials. Everybody is busy everybody has a couple of jobs and family. It’s hard to make that commitment like I did when I started. For 10 weeks I came down from Madawaska for 10 weeks straight that is a big commitment. Now that we have the course on line people can take it whenever they are available. They can do it at 2 o’clock in the morning or 3 o’clock in the afternoon whenever they are available.”

IAABO 150 and other boards across the area have worked together on several initiatives including the referees camp earlier this summer in the Houlton Dyer brook Area. Goupille says that once people finish the virtual class they will then work with their local board on the next step.

Goupille:” You get plugged with our board and we would provide support during the class. That way they get the certification they need. Once they pass the test then we can put them to work on the mechanics like learning where to go on the floor That is a really big part of officiating as well.:

