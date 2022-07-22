Humidity Remains in Place with Another Sunny Day Expected Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. Stepping out the door today, it was a beautiful day with more sunshine as we headed towards the afternoon. This is thanks to a weak area of high pressure that’s currently sitting over top of us, providing the nice weather for today, and continuing into tomorrow. We’re looking at the sunshine expected throughout the day as temperatures once again climb up into the lower to mid 80s. The humidity begins to creep back in during the day Saturday, but with a passage of a warm front during the overnight hours and into Sunday, we’ll really begin to feel the humidity once again.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going throughout the rest of this evening and overnight hours, dew points will remain in the lower 60s. This will set us up with another slightly humid day stepping out the door tomorrow. Going throughout the day, dew points will slowly be creeping up. By the afternoon, most spots will have dew points in the mid 60s. This continues throughout the overnight hours and into Sunday morning. By Sunday dew points will be climbing into the lower 70s by the afternoon with the threat and potential for showers and thunderstorms. Hour by hour throughout the rest of this evening shows clear skies sticking around throughout the overnight hours. This will allow for some patchy fog to develop in some spots as temperatures approach the dew point once again for many towns. Going throughout the morning hours, the fog will quickly burn off, allowing for sunshine to return to the region throughout the day. The sun looks to stick around through the afternoon and evening, with a few passing clouds here or there throughout the day. Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Again, temperatures will be limited in how much they can cool off thanks to the humidity. Southwesterly winds will remain on the lighter side throughout the overnight hours.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM-TV)

For more details on this weekend’s forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

