Senate President Jackson: ' I was pretty shocked then that they would stoop to those low depths’ Senate President responds to ‘Defund The Police’ signs paid for by Maine GOP

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -With Election Season coming up, you’ve probably seen a number of signs for and against political candidates and issues.

One sign that is gathering attention is a sign that says “Vote Troy Jackson, Defund the Police.” It was paid for by the Maine Republican Party. Jackson, A democrat says the signs are fake and false. He says he has a strong record of supporting local police departments and has advocated for more funding on their behalf.

Senate President Jackson responded to the signs by saying " I was pretty shocked then that they would stoop to those low depths but then i got to thinking about that really is the way they operate, they’re always in a position where they don’t let the truth get in their way. but when I showed up to the potato blossom festival Saturday, that was a bit shocking and somewhat unnerving. I got a lot of things I vote for that a lot of people could criticism me on, because the way this goes, you got 50 percent of the people who believe what you’re doing, those things are fair game but when you make up *censor* like that, that’s really what’s killing this country is the partisan politics that’s based on lies that make people want to not believe in their government.”

Representative Sue Bernard, who is running against Jackson for his Senate seat, denies having any knowledge of the signs. We reached out to the Maine Republican Party about this and received the following response “Troy Jackson called a Defund the Police group his “strongest ally” ...We’ll be making sure that voters are aware of all Maine Democrat candidates with ties to left-wing Defund the Police, anti-lobster industry, and tax-hiking groups.”

Senate President Jackson joined Corey Bouchard for an AM Chat to respond to the Maine GOP’s Response :

