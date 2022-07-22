Spudland Open brings in golfers from all the State

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It is one of the largest golf tournaments in the State of Maine. The Spudland Open tees off tomorrow and Sunday.

<(Matt Madore):” We have our fullest field we could possibly have of 240. I told my staff the other day they just come because of the atmosphere of the club, the staffing, the way they are treated. They don’t just come from Aroostook County, but all over the state. We have a couple from Florida and North Carolina. They just get good treatment up here with Aroostook County. The hotels and the restaurants and the country club staff and they just keep coming back here.”

The carts were lined up to play their practice round today. The tournament begins bright and early tomorrow with first tee time at 6:30 and the final golfers finishing after 7 pm. There are many familiar faces who make the trip north each and every year including Ryan O’Donnell from Bangor.

(Ryan O’Donnell):” This is a great experience and a great few days of golf. You can’t beat the price. I told them this morning that I would actually pay more to come up. It’s a great group of guys and a great golf course.”

This is also a homecoming for golfers who grew up in Presque Isle and have moved away. Scott Cray now lives in the Hermon area and makes it a point to come home for this event.

(Scott Cray):” This weekend is the best weekend of the year for me. It is my Christmas. I get to play with my two best friends from High School and my best friend from Bangor. It is the greatest tournament that I play in and hope to many years.”

If you ever want to play in the Spudland you had better sign up early. This year’s tournament filled up back in January. For many of the golfers this is a chance to hang out with friends that you golf with at your home course.

Cray:” I am a member at Penobscot Valley Country Club in Orono and I feel it grows every year from that member base. There are 30 or 35 golfers from there who come up.”

The golf course benefits from the tournament, but it also has a positive impact on businrdds in the community with the majority of hte golfers coming from outside the County

Madore:” This tournament is a big boost for the community of Presque Isle. We have roughly 200 players who come from outside Aroostook County. It does bring in quite a bit of revenue to the city. Businesses respect that and have reached us to us and thanked us and help sponsor the event for our members.”

O’Donnell says that he has the date circled each year and the prime reason is it’s a weekend to have fun and enjoy being wiht you buddies.

O’Donnell:” A lot of fun a lot of fun on the course and off the course. We enjoy it up here.

