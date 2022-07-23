Versant Power PSA-Power Outage Alert

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A transmisson line fault is to blame for more than 9000 customers losing power in Northern Maine, according to Versant Power. Versant Power crews have restored power in Fort Kent, Frenchville and nearby communities. Versant says crews will continue safely restoring service to other areas in Aroostook County until everyone is back online.

Versant also reminds the public to never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line. Motorists are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways. Customers who use generators are reminded to ensure they are used in accordance with manufacturer’s guidelines at all times.

The estimated time of service restoration is at 6:00 p.m.

