Another Threat for Severe Thunderstorms This Afternoon; Sunny Skies and Less Humid Air Expected Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. After a night of severe weather in Northwest portions of the county, skies have cleared this morning. However, we will be seeing more chances for some scattered downpours this afternoon as a cold front makes its way into the region. The good news is there is some relief to the humidity we have been seeing the past couple of days.

Once again today, the Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a severe weather threat for most of the county. They have us under a level one out of five meaning there is a potential for some severe weather to develop with those scattered downpours. Timing out the next couple of hours for you, we begin to see some scattered showers developing just in time for the morning commute, so you will want to be aware as you head out the door this morning. By late morning, the first of those showers pass off to our south with clouds continuing to build in across the county. By lunchtime you might be able to catch a break from the rain showers but it will be short lived. By the evening commute, we are watching the potential for some heavier downpours where we see those oranges and reds. You may want to push back your evening commute if you do find yourself in those heavier pockets of downpours. The heavier bands do exit our region by dinner time leaving us with a break in the clouds. Most of us are hopefully looking at a relief in the humidity. By mid morning, those dewpoints are still feeling quite soupy sitting near 70. That remains the case throughout most of the morning into the afternoon before that cold front pushes through. We finally see a break in the humidity by dinner time with dewpoints in the upper 50s which isn’t something we have seen in quite a while. They stay that way through Tuesday when we usher in some sunny skies. High temperatures today are in the low to mid 80s across the region. Southwesterly winds will make things a bit gusty by this afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s across the region as showers are tapering off. Definitely one of those nights where you may be able to give the AC a break.

