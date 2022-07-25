Intervention Aroostook: 6.7.2022

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -When you have both a substance abuse problem and a mental health issue such as depression, bipolar disorder, or anxiety, it is called a co-occurring disorder. In this week’s Intervention Aroostook, Shawn Cunningham looks at ways to handle a dual diagnosis.

Dealing with substance use issues like drug addiction or even alcoholism can be an uphill battle. Compounding those problems even more so is having mental health challenges. In actuality having both issues happen at the same time is quite common says AMHC’s Behavioral Health Practitioner Lorraine Chamberlain.

Lorraine Chamberlain AMHC

“Substance use in mental health has been prevalent for many many years...”

so its not uncommon for both to be simultaneously going on now that’s at different levels for each person and each person is individually assessed about the need for some kind of intervention that is focused more on mental health or on co-occurring.”

Shawn Cunningham NO STANDUP

Studies found that people with a mental disorder, such as anxiety, depression, or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), may use drugs or alcohol as a form of self-medication. However, although some drugs may temporarily help with some symptoms of mental disorders, they may make the symptoms worse over time.

“the stressors in our world really creates some challenges around coping and managing stress and how do poeple do that or learn how to do that or don’t.

She says its important that people struggling access resources to find help and treatment...

“you can learn about what’s in the local area for example there are peer centers for both mental health and substance use that are really educational and free confidential easy to access.”

But most of all she says its important people struggling have support systems to help them get to the other side of their challenges...and have an attitude determinded to do so...

“In that I am motivated I’m engaged I’m invested I wanna know more I’ll try something new I might even risk a little those are the kinds of characteristics you want to tap into somebody who is struggling because its really hard to get motivated and energized when you’re struggling.”

For more information on local resources go to amhc.org. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.