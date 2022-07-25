Advertisement

Police respond to call of shots fired at Love Field airport in Dallas

Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022.
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022.(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Police are responding to reports of shots fired at Dallas Love Field airport, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Dallas police Sgt. Warren Mitchell says police were investigating the reports Monday morning at Love Field but no other details were immediately released.

Love Field serves as a hub for Southwest Airlines.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outage
Versant Power PSA-Power Outage Alert
Andrew Russell, a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, delivered safety to a 6-year-old...
Mail carrier helps girl, 6, after mom overdoses in car
Fake Troy Jackson Sign
Senate President Jackson: ' I was pretty shocked then that they would stoop to those low depths’ Senate President responds to ‘Defund The Police’ signs paid for by Maine GOP
It's the largest golf tournament in the County and one of the largest in the State.
Spudland Open brings in golfers from all the State
County Ag Report - Greg Porter
County Ag Report - Potato Researcher Honored Internationally for His Work

Latest News

Accessible Childcare
School-Childcare Partnerships May Be Solution to “Childcare Desert”
FILE — Indiana Congressman Stephen Buyer talks during a Hoosier Job Fair, July 19, 2010, at...
Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases
Pope Francis is greeted by First Nations leaders upon his arrival in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday.
Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools
On average families spent $840 in 2021
New school year means big spending for back-to-school supplies