Advertisement

AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham: Conversation with Aroostook Agency on Aging & Meals on Wheels

mealsonwheels
mealsonwheels
By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On this segment of AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham, representatives from the Aroostook Agency on Aging & Area Meals on Wheels Program discuss the vital and urgent need for volunteers for several of their vital community & wellness check programs. For more information on how to volunteer contact the Agency at (207) 764-3396.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Russell, a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, delivered safety to a 6-year-old...
Mail carrier helps girl, 6, after mom overdoses in car
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Accessible Childcare
School-Childcare Partnerships May Be Solution to “Childcare Desert”
Power Outage
Versant Power PSA-Power Outage Alert
Today's Highs
Another Threat for Severe Thunderstorms This Afternoon; Sunny Skies and Less Humid Air Expected Tomorrow

Latest News

mealsonwheels
AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham: Conversation with Aroostook Agency on Aging & Meals on Wheels
sadd
AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham: National President of S.A.D.D. on Nationwide School Safety
sadd
AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham: National President of S.A.D.D. on Nationwide School Safety
A Sound Mind: Stigma
A Sound Mind: Stigma