AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham: Conversation with Aroostook Agency on Aging & Meals on Wheels
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On this segment of AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham, representatives from the Aroostook Agency on Aging & Area Meals on Wheels Program discuss the vital and urgent need for volunteers for several of their vital community & wellness check programs. For more information on how to volunteer contact the Agency at (207) 764-3396.
