Great Weather Continues into Tomorrow with Sunny Skies and Low Humidity

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. We had another round of showers and thunderstorms make its way through the region during the afternoon and evening hours. This brought some heavier downpours to some communities across the county. Rainfall reports from yesterday show most spots were under a half an inch of rain with these showers. Some locations that did see some heavier rainfall picked up close to half an inch such as Oxbow at 0.41″. Totals dropped off through some of the other towns across the region, but overall a bit of rainfall produced from those storms yesterday. Today was a different story in terms of weather as high pressure has been building in from the west throughout the day. This has allowed for partly sunny skies throughout the day, and drier air to work into the region during the day. These two factors have made for a pleasant day today, and a similar one in store for tomorrow.

Yesterday's Rainfall Reports (WAGM-TV)

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Looking ahead at dew points over the next couple of days, they’ll remain on the lower side going throughout the day tomorrow. This will lead to another nice and dry day with temperatures climbing to be a few degrees warmer than today. During the overnight hours of Wednesday and into Thursday morning, dew points will begin to rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s. This is when people will start to notice a stickiness to the air. Dew points will continue to rise throughout the day Thursday as southerly winds continue to bring humid air into the region during the day. The humidity looks to stick around throughout the evening hours and into Friday. Going throughout the day tomorrow, temperatures will quickly rise into the mid to upper 70s through the late morning and continuing into the afternoon. This combined with more sunshine going throughout the day will lead to temperatures reaching the lower 80s for more communities by the afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on your forecast, make sure to check out the latest Weather on the Web Video Forecast.

