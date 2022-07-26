Medical Monday Healthy Vision

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - By the age of 40, everyone should start seeing an eye doctor, this according to Dr. Francinia McCartney, Comprehensive Ophthalmologist at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital. But when it comes to children, she says it can be harder to tell if they need to see one. But she says there are some things to look for.

“They might start squinting more; they may also complain of headaches. So I think they’re the most common symptoms that kids complain of; you know headaches, you may see them actually squinting or just trying to position their device. A lot of times kids don’t complain, it’s just something that you have to observe and than if you ask them, then they would admit to it generally.” Dr. McCartney says.

Whether you are staring at a book, computer screen, cell phone or television, it is important to give your eyes a break. Dr. McCartney has an important rule that can help anyone of any age. Every 20 minutes you should look 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

Dr. McCartney says, “20-20-20 Rule reduces eye strain and reduced their level of near sightedness.”

Dr. McCartney, adds it’s important to see your primary care physician. They are the first line of defense and can help you navigate whether you need to be seen by an ophthalmologist before the age of 40 if you’ve never seen one before.

