Advertisement

VIRAL VIDEO: Texas wind turbine catches fire after lightning strike

A Texas wind turbine caught fire after a lightning strike. (Source: Brent Havins)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROWELL, Texas (CNN) - The blade of a wind turbine caught fire last week in Texas after it was struck by lightning.

Brent Havins, a field engineer, was working nearby and caught video of the flames on the turbine moments after the strike.

The video showed rings of smoke coming from the blade with each turn after the lightning strike.

Officials reported no injuries in the incident and their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Andrew Russell, a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, delivered safety to a 6-year-old...
Mail carrier helps girl, 6, after mom overdoses in car
Accessible Childcare
School-Childcare Partnerships May Be Solution to “Childcare Desert”
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says
It's the largest golf tournament in the County and one of the largest in the State.
Spudland Open brings in golfers from all the State

Latest News

Medical Monday
Medical Monday Healthy Vision
Medical Monday
Medical Monday Healthy Vision
To the north, in the Kharkiv region, the town of Chuhuiv was shelled again by Russian...
New Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions of Ukraine
At stake for Alex Jones is a potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation...
Trial begins in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook damages lawsuit