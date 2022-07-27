Dry Weather Continues Today With Showers Entering the Region by Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. Stepping outside this morning, temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will only go up from here and eventually will end up in the upper 70s to low 80s. Our current weather setup has us in a dome of high pressure allowing us to have another picture perfect weather day. Sadly, that will be short lived as a low pressure system enters our region just in time for the early afternoon hours tomorrow. We also will be showing some more chances for showers on Friday afternoon. Luckily, another high pressure system will greet us bringing us what looks like a dry stretch into the weekend and the start of the work week.

Today's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s. Another night where you can let the AC have a break and get away with just opening those windows. For Thursday, I do think you will be able to escape the rain for most of the county up until lunch time. Just watching those clouds start to build up headed into the morning and early afternoon. It’s not until the evening commute where those localized heavier downpours will make their way from the west into the state.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

For more details on today’s forecast, make sure to check out the latest Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your day!

