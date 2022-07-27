Advertisement

Humidity Increases Tomorrow with Showers and Thunderstorms Expected Tomorrow Night

Weather on the Web 7-27-22 PM
By Rob Koenig
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We had another nice day outside with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity sticking around throughout the day. As we head into this evening, the high pressure system that has brought us the nice weather over the past couple of days continues to weaken. As it does so, a low pressure system currently sitting to our west will make its way into the region during the late afternoon and evening hours tomorrow, providing the energy to spark of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the overnight hours and into the early morning hours of Friday.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

Hour by hour throughout the day tomorrow shows a nice start to the day with plenty of sunshine. It’s as we head towards the early to mid afternoon that we’ll begin to see enough instability in the atmosphere to spark of some isolates showers during the early to late afternoon. I think the better chance for showers and thunderstorms looks to return to the region during the overnight hours as a more well defined line of showers and storms looks to move in from the west. At this point based on the timing of the showers and storms, the severe potential looks to be limited, but make sure to check back here either tomorrow morning, or tomorrow evening for the latest information before these storms roll through the region. Showers and storms eventually taper off during the early morning hours of Friday, leaving much of the county under cloudy skies to start the day. We’ll begin to see some breaks in the clouds during the mid morning hours, which could lead to another round of showers and thunderstorms during the late morning and early afternoon hours of Friday. Once these showers taper off and push east, we’ll see drier air begin to work back into the region on northwesterly winds.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

For the latest look at the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a wonderful evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says
Family matriarch Kyung Ja Kim is pictured at age 80. Her family says a funeral home put the...
Family sues after wrong body in casket revealed mid-funeral
Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
The County Bluegrass Festival returns after two year hiatus
The County Bluegrass Festival returns after two year hiatus

Latest News

Weather on the Web 7-27-22 PM
Tonight's Lows
Dry Weather Continues Today With Showers Entering the Region by Thursday
Weather on the Web 7-27-22 AM
Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Great Weather Continues into Tomorrow with Sunny Skies and Low Humidity