Humidity Increases Tomorrow with Showers and Thunderstorms Expected Tomorrow Night

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We had another nice day outside with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity sticking around throughout the day. As we head into this evening, the high pressure system that has brought us the nice weather over the past couple of days continues to weaken. As it does so, a low pressure system currently sitting to our west will make its way into the region during the late afternoon and evening hours tomorrow, providing the energy to spark of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the overnight hours and into the early morning hours of Friday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Hour by hour throughout the day tomorrow shows a nice start to the day with plenty of sunshine. It’s as we head towards the early to mid afternoon that we’ll begin to see enough instability in the atmosphere to spark of some isolates showers during the early to late afternoon. I think the better chance for showers and thunderstorms looks to return to the region during the overnight hours as a more well defined line of showers and storms looks to move in from the west. At this point based on the timing of the showers and storms, the severe potential looks to be limited, but make sure to check back here either tomorrow morning, or tomorrow evening for the latest information before these storms roll through the region. Showers and storms eventually taper off during the early morning hours of Friday, leaving much of the county under cloudy skies to start the day. We’ll begin to see some breaks in the clouds during the mid morning hours, which could lead to another round of showers and thunderstorms during the late morning and early afternoon hours of Friday. Once these showers taper off and push east, we’ll see drier air begin to work back into the region on northwesterly winds.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

