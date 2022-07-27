Advertisement

Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested

FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday afternoon at the home in Muncie, 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 6-year-old boy fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in their home in eastern Indiana and their parents have been arrested in the killing.

The Star Press reports first responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday afternoon at the home in Muncie, 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say 28-year-old Jacob Grayson and 27-year-old Kimberly Grayson were preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and three other counts of neglect.

