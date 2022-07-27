The Start of Something New: County Elite AAU Baseball

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - A new Caribou AAU Team is starting up under the direction of head coach Sean Sadler. Sadler wants to continue to grow the love of baseball in the community and help these players improve while giving them opportunities to excel.

Sean Sadler: “I’ve noticed in the past 20 years that we’ve had great players just we haven’t really had the coaches that had the time to devote to them. I remember as a kid wanting to just get a little more and we had tons of coaches who gave all their time, I just wanted to take it a step further and use my experiences as we move forward”.

Sean Sadler is leading the charge toward the start of the County Elite AAU Baseball Team for ages 16 and under. Try-outs for the team will be July 30th to 31st from 2-5 pm. Sadler is Looking to put together 15 to 16 kids for the team. He hopes to play in Four tournaments with possible locations including Bangor, Portland , Caribou, and Boston . Although he’s hoping for an even bigger impact.

Sean Sadler: " I’m hoping to get baseball back on the map here for caribou. We’ve had a little bit of a lull these past few years. But I think that these kids and these coaches that are just fundamental and they want to work and they want to make this what it can be”.

And when it comes to the kind of team he wants to make, Sadler says first and foremost he wants a team who enjoys playing every time they hit the field.

Sean Sadler: " This generation seems to put so much extra pressure on themselves, and they don’t have to. I’m here to show them that you can fight, you can lose, you can win, and you can still have some fun. I just want to breed some winners and I want to breed some good kids”.

On the Schematic side, He wants a team who isn’t just one dimensional, one that plays baseball the right way no matter what.

Sean Sadler: “Were going to have a good core of pitchers.. at least 7,8 of those. Fundamentals is going to be a huge aspect and team camaraderie. I want them to just enjoy being with their friends, I want them to have some fun, were just going to out and play some baseball the right way. We’re not strong so we might have to play some small ball but we understand that”.

As a coach, Sadler has worked with a lot of the kids coming up to try out for his team. He’s enjoyed watching them grow and improve from youth leagues to now, as well as seeing their bond with their teammates grow stronger.

Sean Sadler: " This young groups been playing with each other since they were nine. I’ve watched countless little league games from Presque Isle, caribou, fort-all over the place and these kids are good, they just need to show it off”.

While this program is still getting off its feet, there is already a bright future ahead.

Sean Sadler: ” I plan on continuing with this age group, I’m going to make this team and I’m going to get them through, hopefully make some college footage, hopefully get them recruited or just get them to move on and be a part of a group of friends.”

Sadler says he wants the focus of this program to be endowing the ability to play baseball on a highly competitive level to the players, while making it an enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource sports.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.