Wintergreen Arts summer program encouraging next generation of journalists in Aroostook County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Wintergreen Arts Center holds a number of summer programs during school vacation. One of them is looking to encourage the next generation of Journalists. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard caught up with the Wintergeen Kids News Network when they were on location filming a story.

Wintergreen Kids News Network, or WKNN is in it’s second year as a summer program offered by Wintergreen Arts Center in Presque Isle.

Paige McHatten " we’ve developed it into this project where we’re going to have kids finding things that they think are newsworthy and covering them. we have them doing everything from interviewing, to broadcasting, to filming and editing, and it’s amazing to see how everything progressed in a year...We have definitely managed to have some fun with it, "

The WKNN Reporters agree…

Benjamin Hunter - WKNN Reporter " I thought it would be very fun like last year and it was even funner”

Brock Everett - WKNN Reporter " This my first time here at WKNN and I think it’s a very fun program where we get to meet real WAGM reporters and have a lot of fun.”

The story that WKNN is working on is about another Wintergreen Summer program called “Art with Heart” Which partners with the Presque Isle Housing Authority . McHatten says encouraging the next generation of journalists is important.

Paige " I think it’s extremely important, especially as a journalism student myself. I think it’s really important to instill in these young people what’s newsworthy, whats important to cover, and also just having pride in your community as well and i think giving them this opportunity to see their community from a different lens has been really really important for sure”

Wintergreen’s Kid News Network’s summer program runs until August 11th. They will be posting the stories they do on their youtube and facebook page.

All Kids " WKNN ROCKS”

Corey Bouchard, NewsSource 8

