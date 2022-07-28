Advertisement

Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested

An Oklahoma couple are facing charges after the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body...
An Oklahoma couple are facing charges after the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body was found near a highway.(Source: KOCO via CNN)
By KOCO Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOCO) - Authorities are investigating the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body was found near an Oklahoma highway.

The child’s remains were found early Wednesday in Seminole after police received a tip reporting a possible child death.

The investigation led authorities to the home of 32-year-old Chad Jennings and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Katherine Penner. The two were arrested and appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Jennings is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse.

Penner is facing accessory to murder charges, as well as desecration of a human corpse.

The medical examiner has not released the victim’s name or confirmed the cause of death.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Seminole Police in the case.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family matriarch Kyung Ja Kim is pictured at age 80. Her family says a funeral home put the...
Family sues after wrong body in casket revealed mid-funeral
Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
BIG E MEGAN ROBINSON
Megan Robinson Takes her Talents To The Big E
FILE - Monkeypox
Dr. Shah on monkeypox in Maine
Coronavirus in Maine
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly

Latest News

As a result of the shooting, an 8-year-old boy was paralyzed from the waist down after a bullet...
Mom of boy, 8, paralyzed in parade shooting speaks
Two former officers found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights are sentenced to...
2 former officers sentenced to prison in Floyd killing
Coca-Cola is retiring Sprite's green plastic bottles for more environmentally-friendly clear...
Sprite will no longer be sold in green bottles
U.S. attempts Russian release of Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
U.S. attempting work release of Griner, Whelan from Russia