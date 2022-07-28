Advertisement

Clouds Increase as Scattered Showers and Storms Enter Tonight

Weather on the Web 7-28-22 AM
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. We have some clouds starting to enter far northern portions of the county, but by mid to late afternoon, we will be seeing most of the county blanketed in those clouds. Our current weather setup has a pair of low pressure systems just to our south and west. This will set us up for some unsettled weather headed into this afternoon and early Friday morning. Luckily after that, we welcome in another area of high pressure to bring us what will be a dry stretch of weather headed into the weekend. Dewpoints are in those mid to upper 50s out there which is quite comfortable. However, we will be seeing an increase and we will transition from the comfortable air to the more muggy, soupy like feel. Just after dinner time, you will want to stay weather aware. When all is said and done, rainfall totals will be just under half an inch across most of the state. Some of us could use the rain too as some of the state is in a moderate drought.

Today's Weather Setup
Today's Weather Setup(WAGM)

High temperatures today will land in the mid to low 80s as we hang onto that sunshine for a bit longer. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low 60s, so warmer than overnight, but still cooler. As we look ahead into the next couple of days, we have some more chances for showers up until Saturday when we welcome what will be a nice dry stretch of weather. I do think Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend with wall to wall sunshine. We do touch near 90 for those highs on Monday before those temperatures drop down to the low 80s.

Today's Highs
Today's Highs(WAGM)

For more details on the forecast, check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

