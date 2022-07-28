Isolated Showers and Storms Expected Tomorrow as Lower Humidity Builds in for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. I wanted to start off this evening talking about some of the summertime heat that we’ve seen so far this season. I went back through and counted up the number of 80 degree days that we’ve seen so far this season, and so far we’ve seen 20 days above the 80 degree mark. The majority of these days have occurred during the month of July, with just over half the month seeing days above the 80 degree mark. One thing to note, as this data is based off of the caribou national weather service office, caribou has seen 1 90 degree day this year, but it was actually back on may 13th. Otherwise we haven’t seen any other 90 degree days so far this year.

Summertime Weather (WAGM-TV)

A look at satellite and radar shows our next system, a low pressure system approaching the region from the west. This looks to bring a warm front through the area during the overnight hours tonight, sparking off the chances for showers and thunderstorms, before eventually bringing a cold front through the region during the day tomorrow. It’s during this time in between the two fronts that humidity will increase back close to tropical like levels, before dry air once again works back into the region in behind the cold front during the early afternoon hours of Friday. This looks to set us up for a nice weekend, with plenty of sunshine and dry air in place across the county.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Timing things out hour by hour throughout the rest of this evening shows the clouds continuing to increase out ahead of the warm front bringing showers and thunderstorms. Shower activity looks to begin just after sunset, and continue for most through at least midnight. Going through the early morning hours of Friday, showers will begin to taper off as we approach sunrise Friday morning. Tonight showers and storms will continue throughout the overnight and into the early morning hours of tomorrow. Low temperatures are expected to fall into the lower to mid 60s, but are kept on the mild side thanks to the cloud cover and lower dew points. Tomorrow we’ll see some breaks in the clouds, which could lead to some scattered showers late morning into the early afternoon hours of Friday. Once the front passes, dew points will begin to fall as winds shift direction. Highs are still expected to climb into the low 80s with the sunshine that we see. Tomorrow night clearing skies allow for temperatures to fall back a bit more than what we see during the overnight hours this evening. Low temperatures fall back once again into the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your Thursday!

