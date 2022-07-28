Police: 21-year-old facing charges after shooting, killing pregnant woman

Devin Minor, 21, appears in court, charged with murder and fetal homicide.
Devin Minor, 21, appears in court, charged with murder and fetal homicide.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman, Dustin Vogt and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man is facing murder charges after a pregnant woman was shot and killed Sunday night.

Calls came in around 9 p.m. to respond to a location in Louisville for a report of a shooting, according to officials with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Once there, officers found 20-year-old Darriona Jones shot. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, WAVE reported.

Officials confirmed on Monday that Jones was pregnant.

Police arrested 21-year-old Devin Minor and charged him with murder, fetal homicide and intimidating a participant in the legal process.

Minor appeared in court Tuesday where a judge placed his bond at $1 million full cash. His next court date is scheduled on Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family matriarch Kyung Ja Kim is pictured at age 80. Her family says a funeral home put the...
Family sues after wrong body in casket revealed mid-funeral
Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
BIG E MEGAN ROBINSON
Megan Robinson Takes her Talents To The Big E
FILE - Monkeypox
Dr. Shah on monkeypox in Maine
Coronavirus in Maine
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly

Latest News

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Tierra Lewis, 25, was arrested and charged...
Mom charged after newborn tests positive for illegal drugs, sheriff says
A federal judge has ordered Indianapolis Public Schools to allow a 10-year-old transgender girl...
10-year-old transgender girl can rejoin school’s softball team, federal judge orders
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in...
LIVE: Biden speaks after Schumer rallies Democrats over deal, Manchin calls ‘win-win’
FILE - The logo of Minnesota-based US Bank is shown at the Bloomington, Minn., branch, Monday,...
US Bank workers opened fake accounts for sales goals, federal agency says